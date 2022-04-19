A video of Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, vibing to Wasiu Ayinde's song in public has got people talking

The governor danced hard while rocking his agbada in a classy manner as other people joined him

Among those who reacted to his video were people who said that the governor needs to work more on his dance skill

A viral video showing the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, dancing at a public event has stirred massive reactions online.

In the clip shared by his aide, Jubril A. Gawat on social media, the governor danced to a fuji song as he carried his agbada well.

The governor entertained many on social media with his moves. Photo source: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

People who were in attendance at the public event all danced with him as Sanwo-Olu first held his agbada stylishly and then made a hand-waving move.

The governor showed off his moves behind a pulpit as Ayinde Wasiu's song played on. He later used the wooden stand to drum beats.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Sanwo-Olu's video

@SeglayaA said:

"All we are saying! Pay us our long time awaiting 33/ increase pension areas, since decade, expecially the LAWMA pensioner's, remember that there is another consequential adjustment in pensions increase arising from the implementation of the national minimum wage 2019. Act fast."

@bolsaid said:

"He needs to learn cruise and vibes."

@olayinka_edu said:

"Here comes the hot stepper."

@Dave_Lummy5 said:

"Pointus still had to point-dance still."

@animashaunolad1 said:

"He should consult Gov Wike for a education on social vibes."

@MAOwati said:

"Congratulations the people's governor."

@larrybobo_ said:

"Yoruba politics too sweet."

Source: Legit.ng