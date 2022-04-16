The ill health rumour about Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu has been rubbished following a recent video shared by his wife, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, on her social media page.

In the video, the outspoken All Progressives Congress (APC) governor could be seen singing, praising God in apparent reference to the unsubstantiated ill health rumour being peddled possibly by his political detractors.

The Ondo state first lady and an aspirant for Imo east senatorial district election in 2023, in the post called on her husband to enjoy his vacation, blasting the news platform that published the unverified news about the governor's health.

The caption read:

"A begi wetin i dey hear, gist kini? Shitlover again? Na you go waka go hell fire!

Recall that recently, the Ondo state government described the news report that the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has been hospitalized as wicked and misleading.

A statement issued and signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, in Akure described the news report published by an online platform as a fabrication.

Olatunde in the statement said:

"we are not amazed at this fabricated and outright falsehood which is being spread by cronies of some disgruntled politicians in their renewed efforts at plastering battered political misadventures.

“For the records, Governor Akeredolu, alongside other colleagues, left Nigeria for Dubai to attend the largest Annual Investment Meeting in the United Emirates between March 28 and March 31st, 2022.

” It is, therefore, glaringly insidious for anyone to claim that a man who was with his brother Governors in Dubai till March 31st, which is exactly one week today, is being hospitalized in Germany.

” What exposes this shameful falsehood is the fact that SaharaReporters claimed the Governor was flown out of the country to Germany when in fact, he left for Dubai.

