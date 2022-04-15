Out of the 19 aspirants for the presidential ticket of the PDP, only four may emerge to contest the party's primary election

Party chieftains say it is necessary to ensure PDP as an opposition party does conduct the exercise as a divided platform

Stakeholders say the PDP must create a process for evolving a candidate who will be acceptable to other aspirants, the party, and the people

FCT, Abuja - A report by the Nigerian Tribune newspaper indicates that there is a plan to prune the figure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), presidential aspirants, to four.

According to the report, the objective is believed to be at the heart of ongoing efforts by the forces behind the push for a consensus option of electing the standard-bearer of the main opposition party and resolve its current quagmire.

PDP leaders have a lot to do to keep the peace in the party ahead of 2023. Photo credit: PDP

A source quoted in the report said the overall mission is to ensure that the leaders and members of the party unanimously or with an overwhelming majority arrive at a candidate whose nomination could be endorsed, ratified, and affirmed by delegates at a convention.

According to various sources, the approach was to prove that the promoters are ready to stand by their choice so that the public could hold them accountable for their choice, as well as ensure there was no plan to abandon the idea midway.

A source said:

“The team has not only been visiting stakeholders in the party to explain the objectives and the benefits of the consensus option, but it has also been encouraging some aspirants in the south to also adopt a similar method of pruning the number of contestants so that not more than three or four aspirants eventually make it to the primary.

“The calculation, therefore, is to ensure that if the aspirants can be reduced to about two or three, the delegates to the PDP convention may just be confronted with choosing between three aspirants.

“The plan is to ensure that the PDP, as an opposition party, does not go into the primary as a fractious entity. The aspirants want to work together toward reducing the number of names that will be on the ballot during the primary. They believe working together from the present stage will create an avenue for working together when the eventual candidate emerges.

“By their calculation, all of the aspirants are qualified to govern the country and provide fresh leadership to the country. The idea is to create a common ground and collaborate as the aspirants pursue their aspiration to lead the country.

“They decided to work together and support whoever emerges among them as the consensus candidate, with the belief that if they work together as a group, nobody can defeat the arrangement at the convention.”

The assumption among the promoters of the option is that this is the best way for the PDP to travel given the state of the nation.

Legit.ng gathered that the decision may affect aspirants such as Alhaji Mohammed Hayatoudeen, Governor Bala Mohammed, Ayo Fayose, Senator Bukola Saraki, Anyim Pius Anyim, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa among others.

The notable contenders in the party are Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Aminu Tambuwal and Nyesom Wike.

2023: God called me and said Atiku is our next president, says Dino Melaye

In a related development, Senator Dino Melaye recently claimed that God told him Atiku will be Nigeria’s next president.

Melaye made the comment when Chief Raymond Dokpesi led a delegation to submit the forms of the former vice president at the PDP headquarters in Abuja on Monday, April 4.

The comment by Senator Melaye, however, sparked outrage among some Nigerians who accused him of using God's name to score political points.

2023: Atiku too old to lead Nigeria, says Activists

Meanwhile, some civil society organisations have declared that they would not support any aged candidate for the presidency in the 2023 general elections.

They spoke against the backdrop of the declaration of Atiku who declared to contest for the presidency under the PDP in the forthcoming elections.

One of such activists, Dare-Ariyo Atoye, said that Nigeria could not afford to have a repeat of the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime by voting Abubakar come 2023.

