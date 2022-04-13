The presidential race within the party may go down the wire as aspirants divide over the selection process of candidacy

Northern and southern aspirants are in a mix as they vehemently disagree on terms to adopt in selecting a candidate

Southern aspirants are deviant that the party constitution must be respected and that there will be no room for compromise

Emerging reports have confirmed that the opposition party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is having an in-house crisis over the selection process of their flag bearer for the 2023 general elections.

According to PUNCH newspaper, some of the party big wigs are at loggerheads and divided over the adoption of the consensus candidacy and the zoning policy.

The latest updates on the obtainment of the presidential form of the party have it that no fewer than 14 aspirant has obtained the N40 million form.

Interestingly, all 14 aspirants have failed to reach a compromise over the system of selection, thereby causing a divide between the northern aspirants and the aspirants from the south.

Legit.ng gathered that ahead of the party’s primaries aspirants like Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambuwal have maintained their stance on the adoption of consensus candidacy.

Most recently, Saraki on a visit to the Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu stated that the idea of consensus was still the best available option for the party.

He stated that what should be paramount to the entire members of the party is how to mastermind a plan to unseat the ruling party APC.

Saraki who spoke with optimism stated that if the party adopts the idea of consensus, they stand a better chance to unseat the ruling party.

Similarly, when Saraki was in Bayelsa on Monday, April 11 he reiterated that all plans in place to adopt the consensus candidacy is getting a positive response.

Meanwhile one of the forerunners on the driving seat for the ticket who is from the south, Peter Obi reacted to the principle of consensus candidacy.

Peter Obi’s camp stated that the idea of consensus was a good idea but will only get the support of the Anambra-born politician if the process is treated with fairness, equity and respect for each zone.

However, former Vice President and presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar have kept mum over the recent crisis.

Words from his aide, Paul Ibe reveals that the PDP stalwart has been busy with his campaign to intensify his chances to clinch the presidential ticket of the party.

Ibe said:

“All I can say is that we are busy seeking support from delegates. We met with stakeholders in the North-West on Monday as you know. So, we are busy gaining support and telling people why they should support us.”

However, in the camp of Aminu Tambuwal, words have it that the Sokoto state governor is the favorite to clinch the presidential ticket if consensus is adopted.

Meanwhile, Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has consistently maintained his stance that he favours zoning over consensus candidacy.

Wike who has been vocal and confident about his capacity stated that he has all the tools and plans in place to defeat the APC if given the presidential ticket.

He made this known during his consultative visit to Imo state.

PDP zoning committee submits report

Interestingly, the PDP zoning committee on Tuesday, April 12 submitted its report to the National Working Committee of the party.

There have been a lot of anxiety and speculations over the submissions of the 37-man committee.

Sequel to the submission of the report, it has been rumored that the committee had resorted to throwing the contest for the presidential ticket open.

However, speaking on the report, the deputy chairman of the committee Ndudi Elumelu, stated that the stipulations of the report were a unanimous decision by all members of the committee.

Elumelu did not however disclose the submissions of the party as he handed over the report to the national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Ayu however stated that the content of the resolution made by the committee will be made known to the general public after deliberations on the report.

He said:

“This decision will be known to party members across the country and all Nigerians who are eagerly awaiting the final decision of your committee.

Governor Makinde okays consensus candidacy

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde seems to be one of the few candidate from the south that does not buy the idea of zoning.

Makinde while reacting to the idea stated that the principle of consensus candidacy was best for the party in other to unseat the APC.

According to Guardian newspaper, the Oyo state governor stated that his position on consensus will only be on the premise of selection someone who has everyone's buy-in.

Fayose vows not to step down, backs zoning

Contrastingly, former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose has played down the idea of consensus candidacy for the PDP.

He made this known during a Channels TV program "Politics Today" with Seun Okinbaloye stating that he will not step down for any candidate.

While expressing his views on the adoption of consensus candidacy, he aimed a dig on like likes of Atiku and Saraki for leaving the party in the time of need and stated that they are in no position to make demands.

Source: Legit.ng