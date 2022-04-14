A Nigerian man Joseph Udoh Ezekiel who used to work as a laundry boy has gone back to school, studied and graduated and is now a serving corp member

The man said he worked as a laundry boy at the Lagos NYSC orientation camp, Ipaja Road, Orile Agege where he got encouraged to go back to school

He has now graduated from the Kwara State University, KWASU where he studied Statistics and has now graduated after his sister helped pay his fees

A Nigerian man named Joseph Udoh Ezekiel has told the story of how he came to become a graduate and a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC.

Joseph said he used to work as a laundry boy at the Lagos State NYSC orientation camp before he was inspired to go to school.

Joseph Udoh Ezekiel is now a serving NYSC member after working as a laundry boy at Lagos camp. Photo credit: Joseph Udoh Ezekiel

Source: Original

I was encouraged by corps members

Narrating his story to Legit.ng Joseph said he took his work very seriously at the camp and the 'corpers' could not help but to notice his zeal and commitment as a laundry boy.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

They, therefore, encouraged him to go back to school, but he told them he had no money. He said he was paid N8k and he used part of the money to buy JAMB form. His words:

"I was living opposite the NYSC camp Lagos. So I talked to someone from the inside if I could work at the maami and he accepted and I started working there.

"Seeing the atmosphere alone at the camp was enough (encouragement). Basically, the corp members that were my customers liked my zeal for what I do. They encouraged me on furthering my education but I told them I can't and I know where I'm coming from.

"One suggested that after my hustle I should just pick up a JAMB form that once I do that, if I pass, the money to further will definitely show up. Which I obliged to early January 2016. I passed and here am I. I was actually paid 8K for the 21 days at the camp."

School was tough

When he got into school, Joseph said it was very hard. But his sister came through for him, as she took a loan from her workplace to help him through school.

Joseph who is from Akwa Ibom state is currently serving in Ogun state and is passing out very soon.

Lady who used to work as a tea girl goes back to school becomes a graduate

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who used to work as a tea girl at a bank left the work and went back to school.

The lady returned to work in the same bank as a staff, but no longer as a tea girl.

Her story went viral and touched so many people on the internet even as she was praised for her courage.

Source: Legit.ng