Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje has empowered his constituents in Gombe Central Senatorial District

Goje, a former governor of Gombe state, also stated that the action was geared toward creating job opportunities for youths in the area

Goje, a ranking senator, is angling to return to the red chambers ahead of the 2023 general elections

Gombe - A former governor of Gombe state, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje has commenced the distribution of 500 tricycles (Keke Napep) and 1000 motorcycles to his constituents in Gombe Central Senatorial District.

According to Goje, the gesture was part of his efforts to fight poverty while empowering the masses in his constituency.

A former speaker of the Gombe state House of Assembly, Abubakar Sadeeq Kurba distributing the motorcycles and tricycles. Photo credit: Goje media team

The All Progressives Congress (APC) ranking senator, also stated that the action was geared toward creating job opportunities for youths in the area.

The senator who was represented by the former speaker of the Gombe state House of Assembly, Abubakar Sadeeq Kurba, during the distribution in Gombe, explained that the donation was borne out of his quest for community empowerment to support youths and women in the constituency.

He said:

“The donation of 1000 units of motorcycles and 500 units of tricycles that came in today is one among thousands of gifts that we have been dashing to the people of Gombe Central.”

Goje added stating that over 5000 members of his constituency have so far benefited from his empowerment program which included the zero-hunger project and funds distributed for use as capital as well as foodstuff distributed at the starting of this Ramadan.

He said:

“These items were given out to each of the beneficiaries free of charge, it is not a loan or a facility from anybody, and nobody is expected to be settled or compensated by any beneficiary.”

Rose Danjuma, one of the beneficiaries of the tricycles said that her joy knows no bounds while stating that the last time her family was made happy was when Senator Goje was serving as the Governor of Gombe state.

She told newsmen:

“Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje is a true hero in the area of fighting poverty in our community.''

For Muhammad Sarkiwa Umar of Kombani ward in Akko Local Government, the motorcycle given to him will bring succor to him and boost his farming business.

He said:

''No word can be used to express my joy for this gift, but one thing that I am sure of is that Goje has truly helped me and that God will bless him abundantly.''

Senator Danjuma Goje empowers 2,200 constituents in Gombe state

Recall that a total of 2,2000 youths and women in Gombe were empowered by Senator Goje.

Senator Goje disbursed various amounts of cash to them as startup capital for their respective businesses on Monday, March 29.

Out of the 2,200 beneficiaries of the senator's empowerment programme, 1000 were male youths while 1,200 were women, all drawn from Yamaltu-Deba and Akko local government areas.

