Senator Danjuma Goje has empowered over 2,000 people in his constituency in Gombe Senatorial District

The former governor of the state disbursed various amounts of cash to the beneficiaries for them to start their choice of business

Senator Goje used the opportunity to advice the federal government to tackle the unemployment crisis in the country

Gombe - A total of 2,2000 youths and women in Gombe were empowered by the senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Danjuma Goje.

Goje, a former governor of the state, disbursed various amounts of cash to them as startup capital for their respective businesses on Monday, March 29.

Some of the beneficiaries of the empowerment programme during the event. Photo credit: Danjuma Goje Media team

Source: Facebook

Out of the 2,200 beneficiaries of the senator's empowerment programme, 1000 were male youths while 1,200 were women, all drawn from Yamaltu-Deba and Akko local government areas.

Although the various cash donations to the 1,200 were not specified, each of the male youths received N30,000, amounting to N30 million.

The 1,000 youths drawn were trained in various skills by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), towards attaining self-reliance.

Speaking shortly after the presentation of the seed money, Goje urged them to utilise the money for the intended purposes, adding that it was in line with his vision of alleviating the sufferings of the people.

According to Goje, he had initially supported the beneficiaries with food packages, as well as starter packs comprising sewing machines and power generating sets to boost their business.

The senator who was represented by his special assistant, Barr. Saidu Kumo, expressed worry over the increasing rate of youth unemployment in the state, with its attendant consequences on the society.

His words:

“This programme is aimed at eradicating poverty and empowering our youths in Gombe Central to have access to economic wellbeing.

“This has been the tradition of Senator Goje's politics to empower people since the return of this democracy to get employment directly or indirectly.”

Barr Kumo said the purpose of the seed capital is to encourage self-reliance as well as to eradicate poverty and unemployment with a view to boosting the macroeconomy of the state.

He confirmed that the programme is a part of the senator's constituency project, saying:

“The senator has been doing so many things, building schools, mosques, hospitals, providing buses, ambulances, and executing rural electrification projects.”

