The plan by Adams Oshiomhole to contest for the Edo West senatorial district state has been opposed by key members of the All Progressives Congress

Twenty-four members of the APC's executive committee in Edo state said they were not part of the people who endorsed Oshoomhole's ambition as widely circulated

According to the committee members, they did not give their support to the former national chairman of the party to contest for a seat in the Nigerian Senate

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole is currently facing challenges in his plan to contest for the seat of Edo North senatorial district.

Reacting to Oshiomhole's plan to occupy a seat in the Nigerian Senate, 24 members of the APC executive committee from Edo north opposed the senatorial ambition of the former governor.

Vanguard reports that the executives in a communique released after a meeting in Auchi, Etsako West local government area of Edo state said they never endorsed Oshiomhole's quest to become a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The excos added that the purported endorsement of the former governor by executives of the six LGA's in the district did not get their support.

Further making its resolution, the excos clarified that the purported endorsement by the LGAs was championed by the Edo state deputy chairman of the APC, Jarret Tenebe.

Referring to incidents that took place during Oshiomhole's 70th birthday celebration when he made the declaration to contest for Edo west Senate seat, the executives noted that the party chairman of Etsako West council was not accepted.

The excos said:

“The only significant thing that could be likened to an endorsement at the event was a motion to zone the senatorial seat to Etsako West, which was resisted by some of the executives present at the event.

“The argument was that you can’t move the Senate from Etsako East to West. What about the Owan that lasted had it between 2007 and 2011 and also Akoko-Edo last had it between 2011 to 2015, while it has been in Etsako since then?"

Oshiomhole's aide reacts to the new development by the excos

Speaking on the matter, the spokesperson for Oshiomhole confirmed that key stakeholders and members of the party were invited to the birthday ceremony of his principal.

Victor Oshioke said:

“At that meeting, the chairmen, vice-chairmen, secretaries, women leaders and youth leaders were invited and there was total silence when the motion was announced.

"However, we know that some of these dissensions will come but we are going to bring everybody together.”

