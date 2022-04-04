APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has rejoiced with the ruling party's former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, as he clocks 70 on Monday, April 4

Tinubu hailed the former governor of Edo state, describing him as a valiant fighter for the masses

Meanwhile, Oshiomhole has also announced his intention to contest Edo North senatorial seat in the next general elections

Abuja - The national leader of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has felicitated with the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomhole, as he turns 70 on Monday, April 4.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu congratulated Oshiomhole for his important contributions to democracy, good governance and development of an egalitarian society through his legendary advocacy of workers’ rights.

The statement reads:

“Warm congratulations to former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on his 70th birthday, April ‪04. 2022‬.

“On this occasion we pay a special tribute to Comrade Oshiomhole for his unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance and development of a free and open society.

“A valiant fighter for the masses and a strong grassroots mobiliser, Comrade Oshiomhole has always worked in the interest of average person.

“As a groundbreaking labour activist and charismatic president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, he battled unflinchingly for better work conditions and improved standard of living for workers in the country."

Oshiomhole did his best as APC chairman, says Tinubu

Tinubu in the birthday message also commended Oshiomhole for for his efforts as APC chairman.

"He did his best to espouse party discipline and advance the cause of progressive good governance.

“At 70, Comrade Oshiomhole has much to offer Edo State and Nigeria. My prayer is that God grant this intelligent and energetic many more years, increased wisdom and vitality that he continues to contribute meaningfully to the development of Nigeria for years to come," Tinubu said.

He also noted that Oshimhole as governor of Edo state launched many strategic infrastructural projects that continue to make a difference in the lives of Edo people.

Oshiomhole declares senatorial ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oshiomhole officially declared to run for Edo North senatorial seat in 2023 after months of speculations.

The former governor of Edo state made the declaration during his 70th birthday party at his country home, Iyamoh, on Monday evening, April 4.

By the declaration, the former APC chairman will be slugging it out with his erstwhile protégé and two-term senator, Francis Alimehina, who is also seeking his third term.

