Lawmakers of the Senate met with the vice president Yemi Osinbajo shortly after his declaration to contest the 2023 presidential election

The meeting took place after Iftar at the Aguda residence of the vice president, Presidential Villa on Tuesday, April 12

Members of the APC caucus of the Senate also wished the vice president well in his endeavour to become Nigeria's next president after President Muhammadu Buhari

On Tuesday, April 12, the senators of the Nigerian Senate met with the vice president Yemi Osinbajo a few hours after he made the intention to run for presidency public.

The lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress caucus wished the vice president good luck in his quest to become Nigeria's president.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting which took place at the Aguda residence of the VP within the Presidential Villa, the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, said the lawmakers had Iftar with Osinbajo.

The APC caucus senators met with Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa. Photo: Ovienews

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reports that Lawan noted that the lawmakers had a brief interaction with Osinbajo on the situation in the country and various activities of the government.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Consultations with APC caucus lawmakers of the Senate

A statement released by an aide to the Senate president, Ola Awoniyi and seen by Legit,ng said the vice president had naturally told the lawmakers that the meeting was scheduled to consult with senators of the APC caucus.

His words:

“He wanted us to hear from his mouth and we did and he was seeking our support in whatever way we can at the appropriate time and we wish the Vice President good luck in this endeavour.

“But let me assure everyone that the Senate APC caucus and indeed the National Assembly caucus of the APC will continue to work very hard for our great party, the APC, to continue to provide services to Nigerians and also work hard to ensure that by 2023."

"The next administration is an APC administration at the centre and the majority of the States in our country, by the Grace of God will be APC.”

2023: Group frowns at VP Osinbajo’s presidential declaration

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, April 11, officially declared his decision to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Osinbajo, 65, will first contest for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development, has, however, generated reactions from both supporters and non-supporters of the vice president.

2023: APC will choose any available option for presidential primary, says Adamu

Meanwhile, the newly-elected national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday, April 7 said the ruling party would use any available option to elect its next presidential candidate.

The three options available for the ruling party are direct primaries, indirect primaries, and consensus.

Senator Adamu made the comment while speaking to State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Source: Legit.ng