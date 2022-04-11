The presidential declaration of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi ahead of 2023 continues to generate reactions

Some civil society groups and the National Youth Council have condemned the minister of transportation's action because of the timing

The groups frowned at the development for coming a few days after a train attack, which is under they say is under the purview of Amaechi

FCT, Abuja - The National Executive Committee of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and some civil society groups have condemned the minister for transport, Chibuike Amaechi, for declaring his 2023 presidential ambition days after the Kaduna train attack.

The NYCN stated that at a time the minister was supposed to be in a sober mode of seeking solutions to the pains of the grieving Nigerians and particularly the affected families of the attack, he was participating in a political event.

Amaechi declared his interest to contest for the 2023 presidency last weekend in Port Harcourt. Photo credit: @MikeMonday17

Source: Twitter

The youth council made its stance known in a communique released on Monday, April 11 at the end of its emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) and read by the NYCN, national president, Comrade Solomon Adodo.

Part of the communique read:

''While the NYCN has nothing against Rt. Hon. Amaechi's aspiration, his actions is unconscionable, condemnable, reprehensible, irresponsible, distasteful, and disgraceful in the face of our national reality and mood.

''It is tantamount to dancing on the graves of the victims of the train attack, and celebrating the pains of the abducted and the wounded.

''The NEC of the NYCN is equally saddened that Hon. Amaechi who is supposed to take responsibility and lead the way in ameliorating the plight of the victims has rather thrown caution to the winds and shown no strand of care.

''In all, the NYCN is very disappointed that a leader of Minister Amaechi's standing and experience could be this insensitive to Nigerians. NYCN has always resisted the temptation to view him as a careless, arrogant, and unfeeling leader, as many of his critics argue.

''Sadly, however, the event of Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Port Harcourt points unequivocally in that direction as far as his true character is concerned.

''Since the only important thing in this country to him is his aspiration for presidency, he should therefore vacate the ministry of transport before worse disasters hit us.''

The NYCN also issued some resolutions which include that the minister should apologise to Nigerians, and interface with the families of the bereaved among others.

2023: Amaechi staying in office as minister is illegal - Niger Delta group

Similarly, following Ameachi’s official declaration for the presidency, a group known as the Niger Delta Transparency, Accountability and Good Governance Group (Niger Delta TAG), has urged the former Rivers state governor to resign his position as transport minister.

The group in a statement on Sunday, April 10 stated that it was unethical and illegal for Amaechi to remain as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

The group further urged President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct Amaechi to resign his position stating that it will breed further distraction to his responsibilities as minister of transportation.

2023: CSOs tell Emefiele to leave CBN and focus on politics

In a related development, the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele has been advised to resign from his position as the apex bank chief and focus on his purported 2023 presidential ambition.

The demand was made by four civil society groups in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, April 7.

The groups are Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vises Initiative, Empowerment For Unemployed Youth Initiative, Guidance of Democracy and Development, and Niger Delta Youth Council.

Source: Legit.ng