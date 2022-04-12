The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has continued his consultations for his presidential ambition

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Amaechi paid a visit to the Katsina state governor and revealed he wants to lead the country from his wealth of experience

Meanwhile, the minister said his service so far in governance would be felt more at the federal level if given the opportunity to rule as the next president

Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, has said he has the requisite experience to be president of Nigeria.

The minister made this disclosure when he paid a visit to Governor Bello Masari of Katsina state, on Monday, April 11, The Cable reports.

Amaechi disclosed he is the only aspirant in the presidential race that governed a state where there was militancy.

Rotimi Amaechi says he has all the experience needed to become Nigeria's next president. Photo credit: Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi

Source: Facebook

The minister added that under his stewardship in Rivers, militancy reduced and some oil companies relocated their headquarters back to the state.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His plans ahead

He said he would replicate all his achievements in Rivers at the federal level.

The minister also took to his official Facebook page and shared a video of his visit to the governor.

He wrote:

"I paid a visit to the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari to condole with him and the Katsina Emirate Council following the demise of Sarkin Sullubawa, the District Head of Kaita, Abdulkarim Usman."

Masari's position

On his part, Masari said Amaechi has a good chance of becoming president of the country.

2023: NYCN blasts Amaechi for declaring for presidency days after Kaduna train attack

The national executive committee of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and some civil society groups have condemned the minister for transport, Chibuike Amaechi, for declaring his 2023 presidential ambition days after the Kaduna train attack.

The NYCN stated that at a time the minister was supposed to be in a sober mode of seeking solutions to the pains of the grieving Nigerians and particularly the affected families of the attack, he was participating in a political event.

The youth council made its stance known in a communique released on Monday, April 11 at the end of its emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) and read by the NYCN, national president, Comrade Solomon Adodo.

2023: Rotimi Amaechi issues presidential manifesto

Meanwhile, the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who is yet to resign issued his presidential manifesto at the declaration venue.

Amaechi promised to tackle insecurity and hunger in Nigeria if given the mandate to serve in 2023.

He further noted that his aspiration was not about fulfilling any personal ambition, said he considered it a moral duty to give what he could in the service of the country.

Source: Legit.ng