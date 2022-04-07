The chairman of Agege local government in Lagos state Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi has disclosed that his administration is in the process of delivering seven health centres across constituencies.

Egunjobi made this declaration in an interview session with the media as he also airs his opinion on the financial and administrative autonomy bills for councils.

According to him, four of the health facilities are already in place, while three other ones will be established and fully equipped.

He said:

“Here in Agege, particularly under my administration, we are doing our bit. We are in the process of delivering seven health centres across all the constituencies.

“Right now, we have four on the ground and in a few days' time, we will complete the construction of two new ones and equip them. We operate a free school shuttle service for pupils of public schools, which has helped to scale back dropouts and truancy among pupils in the council area.

“We also distributed thousands of chairs, desks, and uniforms to pupils in our public primary schools. Our intervention in infrastructure includes: construction of classes in those schools, several roads with drainages, sank boreholes across all the constituencies, and provided generator sets to power them.”

When asked about his opinion on the financial and administrative autonomy bills for local government which are two of the 44 bills the National Assembly transmitted to State Assemblies for consideration, Egunjobi said:

“I have been an advocate of an independent local government not tied to the aprons of state governments. It is not for the sake of wielding influence as council authority but you know any privilege in law would come with responsibility.

“We have the potential for better service delivery if we have financial and administrative autonomies. It means we would be able to maximize our capacity to generate revenue and our share of the monthly allocation would come directly to us. "To whom much is given", they say "much is expected."

“We would be in a better position to deliver top-class social and economic infrastructure. It's important that we don't lose sight of the fact that authority at the council is the closest to the people and know where the shoe pinches the generality of the people.

“I’m convinced the preponderance of the State House of Assemblies are in support of the two bills and getting the imprimatur of two-thirds or 24 of assemblies will be a cakewalk.”

Source: Legit.ng