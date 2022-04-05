The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is expected to release its resolution on zoning within hours

As a result of this, many aspirants are said to be eagerly waiting the outcome of the resolution as it will determine their ambition

Meanwhile, until then, some of the aspirants have vowed to continue in the consultation process they had already started

Within the next few hours, presidential aspirants on the platform of opposition Peoples Democratic Party will know their fates as the 37-member zoning committee of the party is expected to announce its resolution on the zoning arrangement for the 2023 presidency.

Daily Trust reports that the committee was set to jettison the zoning arrangement of the party to allow its presidential aspirants to battle for the ticket.

According to a source close to one of the aspirants, the outcome of the the committee is being awaited.

The source was quoted to have said:

“We are waiting for the outcome of the committee, but that will not stop us from our consultations. It is a continuous process. No matter what the committee decides, we will see after that.

“But for now we are carrying on with our normal activities. We know the committee has the interest of the party at heart. They will do the right thing.”

Another source added that some of the are spirants aworking for the emergence of a consensus candidate:

He said:

“We cannot really say anything now until the committee comes out with its resolution. We don’t want to overreach ourselves; we are already working on the consensus arrangement. Anything the party comes out with we will take it from there.”

