Primate Elijah Ayodele has reacted to the official presidential declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

In a statement issued by his media aide, the renowned cleric noted that Osinbajo would never become Nigeria's next president

Meanwhile, the cleric claimed Osinbajo will face crisis, scandals and powerful forces will tackle him

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo who just declared his intention to run for the 2023 Presidential election has been told that he is wasting time and will never be President of Nigeria.

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a statement signed by his media aide, on Tuesday, April 12, warned the VP over his presidential ambition.

The New Telegraph reports that Primate Ayodele lauded Osinbajo for declaring his intention, but revealed that he can never become Nigeria’s President.

VP Yemi Osinbajo has officially joined the 2023 race. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele warned that further steps on actualizing the ambition will lead to waste of resources because some forces will fight and implicate him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

"It’s good that VP Yemi Osinbajo declared his ambition to become the President so that his mind can be settled, but he can never be President of Nigeria, his declaration is just a means of expressing what is bothering you."

Divine prophecy: Primate Ayodele reveals PDP governor who will never become Nigeria's president

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, will never become the president of Nigeria.

The cleric disclosed this in a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Tuesday, January 25.

He warned the Rivers state governor not to run for the presidency because he can’t become Nigeria’s president.

2022 prophecy: ISWAP, Boko Haram will be in total trouble this year, says Primate Ayodele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele, released his prophecies for the year 2022.

One of the high points of his predictions is that the two dominant terrorist groups in the country, ISWAP and Boko Haram, will face calamities this year.

He said full-blown trouble is cooking for the groups and that it will manifest in the months of March, April, May and June.

Source: Legit.ng