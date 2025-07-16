Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje has opened up on why he doesn't collect tithes from members of his church

Preaching before his congregation, the controversial pastor noted that he did not begin his ministry for financial gain

Odumeje stated that tithes should be given at an individual's discretion, without being compelled by any spiritual leader

Controversial clergyman Chukwuemeka Odumeje, also known as Indabosky Bahose, has publicly stated that he does not demand or emphasise tithing in his church.

According to him, financial contributions such as tithes are not a requirement for salvation or blessings and should not be the focus of Christian teachings.

In his sermon, Odumeje challenged the widespread practice in many churches where tithing is directly linked to divine favour, prosperity, or entry into heaven.

He criticised such doctrines, calling them misleading and harmful. He emphasised that giving should be a personal decision between individuals and God, not something imposed by religious leaders as a spiritual obligation.

Odumeje clarified that his ministry is not founded on financial gain but on a mission to demonstrate that Jesus Christ is real.

He added that his purpose is to guide people to the truth about God and to inspire faith through spiritual teachings and acts that glorify Christ, not to collect money under religious pretences.

He also addressed the issue of fake miracles, distancing himself from practices that lack credibility or evidence.

Odumeje added that, like TB Joshua, he is committed to projecting God and passing away when his time eventually comes.

Throughout his message, the prophet emphasised that the core of his work is centred on Jesus Christ as the only source of salvation, deliverance, and power.

He repeatedly clarified that his church is not built on doctrines that create fear or confusion around money. Instead, he aims to lead people toward a genuine relationship with God, free from pressure or exploitation.

The clergyman added that other churches that insist on tithes might be prosperous because they have successfully brainwashed their members.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions trail Odumeje's stance on tithes

The clips have elicited mixed responses from cybernauts, with many agreeing with Odumeje's statement.

Legit.ng gathered some comments:

Godswill-aki wrote:

Protect this man at all cost. better than your favorite pastor's that's pure gospel he is preaching

Obiageli commented:

Really but it's biblical so how do you run the church ⛪️🤔

Ambrose Mark💯♥️ noted:

God will continue to protect you sir🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Madusco said:

Amen and Amen 🙏🙏🙏 Great man of God,I agree with you in Jesus name.

XTDON56BTc FRX wrote:

I swear odumeje for a reason

Odumeje lists courses not worth studying in university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls that Prophet Odumeje went on a ballistic rant as he listed some courses that people should not study in Nigerian universities.

Speaking before his congregation, Odumeje described these courses as useless, adding that they would not help an individual secure a brighter future.

He mentioned courses like Political Science, History, Microbiology, and Sociology, sparking debates online.

