FCT, Abuja - Shortly after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo declared his presidential ambition on Monday, April 11, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had a meeting with some governors elected on the platform o the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Before his Monday declaration, Osinbajo had also hosted some APC governors to Iftar at his official residence in the Presidential Villa on Sunday, April 10.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu discussed his presidential ambition with APC governors. Photo credit: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

According to TheCable, 12 APC governors honoured Tinubu's meeting while 10 attended Osinbajo's.

Tinubu had months ago opened up the floor as he declared his presidential interest at a press briefing in the Presidential Villa.

Thus, he will be quaring off against Osinbajo and some other APC chieftains in the ruling party's presidential primary election.

Here is the list of the governors who attended Tinubu's meeting:

Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state Simon Lalong of Plateau state Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state Hope Uzodimma of Imo state Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa state Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state AbulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state

What Tinubu told us - APC governors reveal

Meanwhile, speaking after the meeting, Governor Bagudu, the chairman of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), said Tinubu told the governors about his intention to vie for the presidency.

His words:

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this morning, met members of the Progressive Governors Forum where he stated what he had made public already-his intention to seek for the office of the President come 2023, which he has already announced publicly. He briefed us on his reasons, his thinking and his message.”

2023: Osinbajo not my son, Tinubu says

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu reacted to Vice President Osinbajo's declaration.

When a journalist said “your son has just declared”, Tinubu was quick to respond as he denied the vice president as his son.

He said:

“I have no son grown enough to declare.”

Why Osinbajo must not be elected by Nigerians, lawyer reveals

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lawyer, Festus Ogun, has criticised the presidential ambition of the vice president, stating why he should not be elected.

Ogun said the Vice President was a key leader in the administration of the incumbent, Muhammadu Buhari and should not be considered for the top seat.

He argued that the administration brought untold hardship to Nigeria, bringing the country practically to her knees.

