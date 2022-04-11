Prior to his declaration, the Minister ran around the stadium, in what is

Abdulmumin Jibrin, the director-general of the Bola Tinubu Campaign Organization, has reacted to Chibuike Amaechi running around a stadium in the Port Harcourt, Rivers state before announcing his presidential aspirations

Recall a video of the minister of transportation showing his physical fitness on Saturday, April 9, during the Rivers APC Thanksgiving service went viral.

Nigerians had alleged that Amaechi was mocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders such as Abdullahi Adamu, President Muhammadu Buhari, and Bola Tinubu indirectly.

However, Jibrin said Amaechi’s intention was not to mock the age of Tinubu, Buhari, and Adamu, instead the politician was trying to save time.

The former lawmaker made this known in a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Sunday, April 10.

He wrote:

“It’s unfair to Minister Amaechi for some people to think that by running round the stadium, he was trying to mock the age of incumbent President Buhari, brand new APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and incoming president, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I believe he was only trying to save time.”

