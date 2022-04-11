A fire outbreak in Bonny/Nembe/Bille Jetty in Port Harcourt has led to the death of a yet to be identified pregnant woman and a baby

The fire was said to have started in the area in the early hours of Monday, April 11, causing fear among residents

Some residents living in the area also said that about 60 passenger boats were destroyed in the fire that engulfed the jetty

Five people including a pregnant woman and a baby have been reportedly killed in a fire incident that occurred at the Bonny/Nembe/Bille Jetty in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital city.

Leadership reports that the incident occurred on the morning of Monday, April 11, following a fire outbreak at the location.

It was also gathered that 60 passenger boats were destroyed in the fire that started in the early hours of Monday.

There has been a fire outbreak in Bonny/Nembe/Bille Jetty, Port Harcourt. Photo: Rivers state government

Source: Facebook

The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained, although sources said that this particular incident is the second in less than four months.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Residents of the area also noted that the fire outbreak might not be unconnected with the storage of illegally refined petroleum products at the jetty.

At last, names, photos of persons stealing Nigeria's crude oil revealed by Buhari's govt

The President Buhari-led federal government had said that it would not be leaving any stone unturned when it comes to oil theft.

During a recent sitting at the Federal High Court in Rivers state, five persons were sentenced to prison for illegal deals in crude oil.

The convicted persons were nabbed and arraigned by the EFCC, with their names and photos published online.

Rivers governor names DPO who is into oil bunkering

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike on Friday, January 14, during a meeting with the leadership of the police in Rivers, named some big shots who are into oil bunkering.

The Rives governor named the DPO in Emohua LGA as one of the top suspects. Wike who thanked the commissioner of police in the state for transferring the DPO stated that the high-ranking officer must leave the state.

The governor said it is quite unfortunate that persons who should enforce the laws of the land are violating them.

The outspoken governor said while he remains the leader of the state, he cannot allow such a person to remain in Rivers.

Source: Legit.ng