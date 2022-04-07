After spending more than a week in the den of bandits, Alwan Ali Hassan, the managing director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), has regained freedom

The BOA MD was among the passengers on the Kaduna-bound train attacked by terrorists whom bombed the rail track

Hassan's abductors said in a video released after he was freed said they decided to let him go in the spirit of Ramadan, adding that they didn't carry out the attack for money

Kaduna - Alwan Ali Hassan, the managing director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), who was abducted alongside other passengers on the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train has been released.

Hassan was among 398 passengers on the Kaduna-bound train which was attacked a few kilometres to Kaduna by terrorists who planted explosives on the rail track.

Terrorists behind the Kaduna train attack said they don't want money as they released BOA's MD, Alwan Ali Hassan, in honour of Ramadan. Photo credits: @AjuriNgelale, @FmardNg

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that Gboyega Olaniyi, the director of Corporate Communications, Bank of Agriculture, confirmed Hassan's release.

Legit.ng gathers that the BOA's MD has reunited with family members.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Olaniyi however declined comments on whether or not ransom was paid.

Hassan was released in honour of Ramadan, terrorists say

Meanwhile, in a video released shortly after Hassan was freed on Wednesday, April 6, the bank MD was seen in the middle of four gunmen in front of a demobilized armoured tank with the abductors asking the government to reach out to them or they kill the hostages.

The speaker in the short clip said they did not carry out the attack to get money stating that the federal government knew of their demand, which was not stated in the video.

A member of the terrorists who spoke in Hausa said the MD was released due to his age and the spirit of Ramadan, The Punch also reported.

Kaduna train attack: 46 phone numbers switched off, 33 ringing with no response

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said 46 phone numbers of passengers on the manifest are still either switched off or not reachable.

According to a statement signed by the managing director of the corporation, Engr. Fidet Okhiria, 33 phone numbers on the manifest are ringing but no response from the other end while 62 numbers on the manifest responded non existent when called.

He also pointed out that 22 persons have been reported missing by their relatives when contacted while 8 have been confirmed dead.

Source: Legit.ng