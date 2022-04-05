The President Buhari-led federal government is not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to oil theft

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital has sentenced some persons to jail for involvement in oil theft.

As shared on Twitter by Lauretta Onochie, the convicts were charged with illegal dealing in petroleum products without licenses.

In the presidential media aide's tweet, it was revealed that the persons were nabbed and arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The accused persons were given different jail terms (Photo: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission)

The accused persons are:

Wei Ibolo

Mudashiru Toaheed

Etim Edet

Martins Savior

Tope Alani

Nigerian governor opens up, names DPO who is into oil bunkering

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike on Friday, January 14, during a meeting with the leadership of the police in Rivers, named some big shots who are into oil bunkering.

The Rives governor named as one of the top suspects, the DPO in Emohua Local Government Area (LGA).

Wike who thanked the commissioner of police in the state for transferring the DPO stated that the high-ranking officer must leave the state.

The governor said it is quite unfortunate that persons who should enforce the laws of the land are violating them.

The outspoken governor said while he remains the leader of the state, he cannot allow such a person to remain in Rivers.

He revealed:

“It’s unfortunate for this country how security people will be involved in illegal bunkering. I can’t believe it. Mr. CP, I thank you for transferring the DPO in Rumuji, who owns a refinery. But the man must leave here, not transferred. He must leave this state.

“I can’t be governor here and security man owns an illegal refinery. No, it is not possible, the man has to go. Take him to wherever they allow bunkering..."

