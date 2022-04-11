Tolu Babaleye:

This is the week that Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus Christ in the Christian calendar. That this declaration is coming this same week is not a mere coincidence. May God be with Tinubu in Pilates' Court when he shall face the Peoples verdict on whether to pardon him or nail him to the cross like it happened to Jesus. Truly, Ehinkunle lota wa, ile laseni un gbe; know the person you choose to promote and may we not promote someone that will turn around to hunt and block our aspiration. It is indeed a trying moment for BAT.

Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar

If Osinbajo can betray Tinubu who made him VP then, Osinbanjo can betray Nigerians because only God knows how many times Osinbajo told Tinubu he will never betray him.

ennyadesoji

This is the week Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus Christ in Christian calendar. The same week Osinbajo betrayed Tinubu.

Dvk73

So he can betrayed Tinubu but he can’t resign for office when APC is failing constantly, Osinbajo is another Obaseki. Their primary will be very interesting to watch.

Reno Omokri

Wow! So, Osinbajo is declaring? If Osinbajo can stab Tinubu, who God used to make him what he is, in the back, then Buhari better hope he never becomes President. Backstabbing is a habit. If Osinbajo can backstab Tinubu, he can definitely backstab Buhari after 2023!

