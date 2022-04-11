As Nigerian politicians continue to declare their interest to run for the office of the presidency in 2023, a Nigerian man identified as Ayo FBI on twitter has caused many of his followers to laugh with his own form of manifestoes if elected president of the country.

According to him, using a Yoruba adage, he said things will work normally during his presidency.

Ayo who disclosed this in an hilarious post wrote:

A Nigerian youth has revealed that he wants to replace Buhari. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

"With utmost humility and the anticipated massive support of the Almighty God and that of all of you, I hereby declare my intention to run for the highest office in the Land; the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"During my time as Nigeria's President, Rat will cry like Rat, Birds will chirp like bird, Human being will sound like human being.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Suya will be free for all

2. Amala with Goat meat will become the signature meal for all Nigerians.

3. Nigerians will no longer pay for food. FREE food for all.

4. None of the members of my party who vote for me will ever pay for beer again. Nigerian Breweries will be mandated to brew for FREE specially for all the % who stand on my mandate.

In reaction, some of his followers who enjoyed his banter said campaing work has commenced in earnest.

AbdulMuiz wrote:

No time . Let’s schedule a meeting for 12 midnight to discuss our plans and strategies to penetrate the rural areas, markets to visit, orphanages home to carry things to and also selected lawma sweepers to snap with, He’s a man of the people, 2023 is sacrosanct.

Source: Legit.ng