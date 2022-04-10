Workers in the public and private sectors in Katsina state have been given the permission to stay off work on Monday, April 11

Aminu Masari, the governor of Katsina state, has declared Monday, April 11, a work-free day, Leadership reports.

This was disclosed in a statement released by Usman Isyaku, permanent secretary administration office of the head of civil service, on Saturday, April 9.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has declared Monday, April 11, as a public holiday. Photo credit: @GovernorMasari

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the government explained that the move was to enable workers in the public and private sectors and their families to vote in the local government election.

Isyaku also explained that the declaration was to enable civil servants to return to their respective constituencies to vote.

In another report by ThisDay, the Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KATSIEC) had fixed April 11 as the date for the conduct of local government elections.

The announcement came after six years of legal battle between the state government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the tenure of dissolved council officials.

Governor Masari in the statement urged workers to utilize the opportunity given to peacefully exercise their constitutional rights by voting for candidates of their choice.

Source: Legit.ng