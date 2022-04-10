Speculations that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will join the race for the presidency in 2023 continue to gather momentum

Ahead of his alleged declaration, Osinbajo will meet with some APC governors under the aegis of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF)

For several weeks media reports, posters, and social media campaigns over his declaration has dominated the media

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo will meet with the 22 governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF)

Thisday reports that the meeting would hold at the Akinola Aguda official residence of Osinbajo located in Abuja on Sunday, April 10.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's presidential ambition has continued to dominate the media. Photo Credit: Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the meeting is part of Osinbajo's consultations with critical stakeholders ahead of his alleged declaration for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the ruling APC this week.

Sources within the presidency revealed that told the meeting scheduled for 7p.m will also serve as fast breaking for the governors as adherents of Christianity and Islam who are observing fasting, Arise TV added.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The vice president is expected to use the forum to intimate the governors led by Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi state of his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the sources, the meeting is a continuation of a series of consultations being held by Osinbajo with critical stakeholders in the ruling party about his desire to contest for the APC’s presidential ticket.

2023: Osinbajo set to formally declare presidential ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the die has been cast as Nigeria’s number two citizen is set to declare for the presidency after several weeks of speculations and anxiety over his presidential ambition.

Sources in Aso Rock on Thursday, April 7, disclosed that the vice-president will be declaring his ambition in a matter of days.

The anonymous source also stated the announcement is imminent but refused to state the specificity of his declaration.

2023: Group mounts pressure on Osinbajo to declare intention, meets Ojudu in UK

Meanwhile, the UK chapter of the Credible Alliance for Better Nigeria (CABN) declared that Osinbajo is the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, by the national coordinator CABN, Ahmed Badanga, the group said that preparation is on top gear to mobilise the needed support for Osinbajo to actualise his presidential ambition.

Badanga noted that in a bid to further create awareness about Osinbajo PYO 2023 presidency, the CABN United Kingdom UK chapter had a consultative meeting with the special adviser to the president on political matters, Babefemi Ojudu, in London on Wednesday, March 16.

Source: Legit.ng