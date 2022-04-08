Professor Wole Soyinka has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for failing Nigerians at a critical moment

The highly revered playwright however stated that his predecessor, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has redeemed himself following numerous criticism he suffered

Meanwhile, Soyinka has urged Nigerian youths to troop out and vote for their preferred candidate at the 2023 polls

Professor Wole Soyinka has admitted that he worked against the re-election of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 presidential poll, The Guardian reports.

The Nobel laureate who was a staunch critic of the Bayelsa-born politician at the time said Nigerian youths should troop out in mass to vote for a credible and right candidate of their choice.

Legit.ng gathered that the highly revered playwright on Thursday, April 7 denied ever endorsing the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari at the time.

This is coming after Soyinka suffered a backlash from Nigerians for criticizing the administration of Goodluck Jonathan at the time.

He said:

“It is false to say that I supported the election of Buhari,” he said, adding that what he said at the time was “do not vote for Jonathan.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Buhari never won the election, Jonathan lost it - Soyinka

Soyinka also reiterated that he never supported Jonathan’s second-term bid for Aso Rock in 2015 but believes that the Otuoke-born politician has since redeemed himself.

He stated that Jonathan stood a great deal of chance to win the election at the time but blew it.

He said:

“There are those who see a problem and say let’s tackle the problem now and there are others who see a problem and say who is responsible for that problem? In other words, they are looking for someone to blame. Jonathan had a chance to win that election, but he blew it,” he noted.

The playwright however stated that the current administration has failed woefully. Soyinka made references to the farmers-herders clash in Benue that has led to incessant killings in the middle-belt state.

Soyinka raises alarm, over incessant insecurity

Meanwhile, Wole Soyinka on Thursday, April 7, raised concerns over the rising level of insecurity in the country.

Soyinka, speaking on the sidelines of a media briefing held in Lagos said many Nigerians go out unsure they would return home safely.

According to him, Nigeria needs help to tame insecurity in the country. He went on to note that the current administration needs help as it no longer can cope.

Bola Ige: I am willing to testify against Omisore - Soyinka

In another development, Professor Wole Soyinka has stated that he is displeased by the appointment of Iyinola Omisore as the national secretary of APC.

Omisore whom Soyinka poked as a prime suspect in the murder of former AGF, late Chief Bola Ige in December 2001.

Soyinka however urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reopen the case as he pledged to appear before a judge to testify.

Source: Legit.ng