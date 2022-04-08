Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka says he is willing to testify in court over the murder of former attorney-general, Bola Ige

This is coming after the essayist and playwright criticized the appointment of Iyinola Omisore as the national secretary of the APC

Omisore over the years has been battling legal litigation over his involvement in the murder of the ex-attorney-general

More criticism has begun to flood out from all corners over the appointment of Iyiola Omisore, as the national secretary of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Guardian newspaper reports that one of the latest critics of the appointment is the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka.

Chief Iyinola Omisore has been poked as a prime suspect in the December 2001 assassination of former minister of justice, Chief Bola Ige. Photo Credit: (Iyinola Omisore)

Soyinka who is fuming hot over the appointment has vehemently stated that the administration of President Buhari and the leadership of the APC got it wrong in appointing a prime suspect in the murder of the late ex-Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bola Ige.

Legit.ng gathered that Soyinka while expressing his dissatisfaction over the latest development says he is willing to be docked before a judge to testify against the former Osun state deputy governor.

The deceased, Bola Ige was a Nigerian lawyer and politician. He also served under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the Attorney General of the Federation and Federal Minister of Justice for Nigeria. He was murdered in December 2001.

Soyinka while reiterating his concerns over Omisore’s appointment called out President Muhammadu Buhari issuing a reminder on why there has been a delay in reopening the murder case which sites Omisore as a prime suspect.

The Nobel laureate further slammed the president for his failure to curb the incessant killings and kidnapping perpetrated by suspected Boko-Haram terrorists and bandits.

Bola Ige: Femi Falana offers free legal backing to Soyinka

Meanwhile, renowned senior advocate, Femi Falana has made himself available to offer free legal services to Professor Wole Soyinka in the quest to revisit the murder of the former Attorney-General, Bola Ige.

Falana who is also a human rights activist also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to uphold his promise to reopen the case.

He said:

“The society should be about humanity, it was the late Justice Okocha who made the point, in the case of Josiah and the state, that when you talk of murder when you are talking of justice in a murder case, it is a three-way traffic, not two, not one.

“Justice to the suspect or the accused, justice to the deceased, who is crying for justice in his grave and justice to society. It is three-way traffic.”

Bola Ige Murder: Omisore set to sue Wole Soyinka

Meanwhile, Omisore through his lawyer has advised Soyinka to retract his statement on the murder of a former attorney general of the federation and ex-minister of justice, Bola Ige.

Representing Omisore, his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN) said Soyinka made allegations about the murder of Ige and his client's connection without having full knowledge of the matter.

Oyewole said:

"Be better informed and take necessary steps to withdraw the earlier comments.”

Bola Ige Murder: Allegations against are all propaganda - Omisore

Also, Senator Iyiola Omisore on Sunday, April 3, accused people he described as drowning politicians of spreading propaganda against him.

He lamented that a decade after the Bola Ige murder case, Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka still referred to him as a prime suspect, despite being cleared by the court.

He said it was curious that Soyinka, who accused the Obasanjo government of complicity in Ige’s death when he described the government "as a nest of killers”, could now describe him as a suspect in 2022.

