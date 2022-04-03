Muslims across the country have been urged to ensure they put Nigeria in their prayers throughout this year's Ramadan fasting period

This call was made by the governor of Benue state who said the prayers could help restore Nigeria's already eroded unity, peace and progress

Governor Samuel Ortom also cautioned against citizens resorting to self-help or seeking redress in the face of injustice or any form of criminality against them

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has called on all Muslim faithful to pray for the restoration of peace, unity and security in Nigeria as they begin this year’s Ramadan fasting and prayer.

Ortom in a goodwill message sent to Legit.ng by his chief press secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur said that the challenges bedevilling the nation demand some level of spiritual intervention.

Governor Ortom has said that he craves religious harmony among all Nigerians. Photo: Samuel Ortom

Stating that Nigeria also needs prayers for her survival, Ortom said the security challenges experienced by the country are taking a toll on the society even as the 2023 general election approaches.

He also called for religious harmony between and among various adherents noting that whichever faith one believes in, what is incontrovertible is that all religions preach peace and togetherness.

Addressing security challenges and killings in states across Nigeria

Further decrying the incessant killings and violence in parts of the country that has religious connotations, Ortom cautioned that resorting to self-help or seeking redress on any misgivings outside the confines of the law is tantamount to retrogression into the stone age.

He called for an egalitarian society where brotherhood reigns and where every citizen is free to carry out his or her legitimate businesses in any part of the country without any fear of intimidation or molestation.

The governor also wished all the Muslim faithful a successful and rewarding Ramadan fasting and prayer.

