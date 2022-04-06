Senator George Akume, the minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, on Wednesday, April 6, disclosed to journalists the selection process for a national chairmanship candidate of the All progressives Congress (APC).

During a solidarity visit with some party chieftains to Abdullahi Adamu, the new chairman, in Abuja, the minister revealed that it was basically through consensus.

Akume noted that APC bigwigs were told to build a consensus on who will emerge as national chairman at a dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari, Leadership reports.

Akume said the advice was given by Buhari at a dinner (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

He said President Buhari, being a core democrat, did not give a directive, but instead advised principal members to reach an agreement.

Hos words:

"Those of us who tried to have a shot at the chairmanship slot are still members of this party and nothing has distracted us from joining others in finding solutions to the small problems that we have in the APC.

“The issue of directives did not occur whatsoever in our dinner with Mr president. We ate dinner with him and he appealed to us to build the consensus as much as we could and that was basically what we did. It was not a directive and you know who the president is – a Democrat to the core.”

On what he did with the N20 million for his nomination form refunded to him, Akume said he has already donated the money to the party and believes other aspirants have done the same.

According to him:

“The issue of money does not arise. I had willingly donated my own to the party and I believe others would do the same thing.

“We have this basic understanding; we have to support the present leadership of the party to succeed. That is what is important so that we will continue with the good work that Mr president is doing."

