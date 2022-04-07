Peter Obi has called on Nigerians to check his record in the area of leadership to see that he has unique background among other presidential aspirants

Although the former vice presidential candidate said he is not desperate about his presidential ambition, he noted that the country needs a competent leader for its salvation

Obi on Wednesday, April 6, advised the PDP to look out for competence in choosing its candidate for the election

Abuja - Peter Obi, a former Anambra governor, has spoken on his unique qualities which Nigeria is in desperate need of to get back to its glory days.

The presidential hopeful who noted that he was not desperate to become president in 2023, said on Wednesday, April 6, in Abuja that among other aspirants both in the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress (APC), he stands out.

Obi added that Nigerians only need to check his record to confirm the claim, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Obi said he is not desperate to become Nigeria's president

Source: Original

He said:

“You have to check my trajectory as a person, look at all the people that are contesting and view my background, you will probably see that I am the only person who has a very unique background."

Apart from stating that he is a businessman of repute, Obi also prided himself on having chaired corporations in Nigeria, including SEC and so many quoted companies, besides being a former governor.

He went on:

"It is for you to go and check all those places and see what I have been able to do and ask yourself who is the right person to take leadership of this country at this difficult time.

“Our country is now going through a difficult time. I am not desperate to be a president, I am desperate to see a better Nigeria.”

The southeast politician argued that the nation is in a crisis situation and that the best bet for the PDP is to allow a worthy candidate to emerge as its flagbearer for the 2023 presidential election, Guardian added.

Lamenting that Nigeria is currently using 90% of its budget to service debts, Obi pointed out that only a competent person, a good manager of resources, can change the status quo.

2023: Peter Obi speaks on his first task if he gets elected as Nigeria's president

Earlier, Obi had said that he would work towards restoring the trust of the people in governance.

Speaking in Onitsha over the weekend while receiving some group of professionals who secured the PDP expression of interest and nomination forms, Obi assured the people that he would close the communication gap between Nigerians and the government.

The former governor noted that he had the required qualifications needed to develop and improve Nigeria's depleting economy.

Source: Legit.ng