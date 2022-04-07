The governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, on Wednesday, April 6, confessed that he is not an economist

However, the PDP presidential aspirant promised his supporters that if given the mandate, he will assemble the best set of economists to address Nigeria's predicaments

Speaking on security, Tambuwal vowed that he will use a community approach where government on state and local levels will be involved

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state has admitted that he is not an economist and cannot pretend to be one.

Tambuwal who said this during a consultative meeting with caucus members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state on Wednesday, April 6, noted that he will employ the best set of economists if he emerges as president, Premium Times reports.

Tambuwal said he cannot pretend to be an economist (Photo: Governor Aminu Tambuwal)

Source: Twitter

He explained that his aim was to make sure Nigeria becomes a producing nation in order to benefit from foreign exchange.

His words:

“It is a collective work. I am not an economist. I cannot pretend, but I can assure you that I will assemble some of the best, the best of the best economists in this country that will be part of the economic team to address economic situation in Nigeria.

“Importantly, we must address the issue of production. If we cannot produce then you are out.

“So we must address issue of production, not only to produce for ourselves but to conserve foreign exchange and provide and create more jobs for people."

On security, Governor Tambuwal vowed that he will deal with the root cause of the problem by applying a community approach to it.

He noted that he will engage government on state and local levels when it comes to policing to end the menace once and for all.

According to him:

“It is very important that we go back to community and ensure that we have leaders of communities and local governments or states on board on resolving issues of politics.

“By the grace of God, I will adopt a community approach to solving our security problems and deploy technology. As I said, it is not rocket science."

Meanwhile, Tambuwal had tasked leaders and stakeholders of the PDP to stay united in a bid to realize its bid to win the 2023 Presidential election.

Tambuwal, a Presidential hopeful on the platform of the PDP said consultations are ongoing preparatory to possible declaration for the big contest.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with chairmen of the 36 state chapters of the party at the Sokoto state governor’s lodge, Abuja, Tambuwal said PDP is the party to beat in 2023.

