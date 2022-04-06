Pastor Paul Adefarasin of the House on the Rock Church has revealed what Christain leaders plan to do before the 2023 general election

The firebrand cleric said there are plan by the leaders of the church to mobilise an additional 15 million voters across the country

According to Adefarasin, every believer whether they are online or offline must get the Permanent Voters' Cards ready

As plots for the 2023 general election thickens, the Christain leaders across the country appear not to be seen taking chances on who becomes the next leader of Nigeria.

The founder of the House on The Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, in his recent sermon, has said that Christain leaders are poised to get at least 15 million additional voters ahead of the 2023 general election.

Pastor Paul Adefarasin has said that Nigerian church leaders would be mobilising 15 million additional voters ahead of the election in 2023. Photo: Paul Adefarasin, Vox

Source: UGC

Speaking during the sermon which was live-streamed on Sunday, April 3, Adefarasin warned that it is important for every believer whether online or offline gets their Permamnet Voters' Cards ready.

Noting that he was speaking as a man under the authority of God, and as a former deputy president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), the House on the Rock firebrand leader Christians must be ready to vote.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

"It is imperative that every believer; online and offline, you must get your PVC.

"I'm a man under authority; once used to be the Deputy President of the PFN (Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria) and did not want to go further in that structure, in that executive office, so I can have more time to pastor this church and other things I feel like God is telling me to do."

"I'm still on the National Advisory Council and we have been instructed that every Christian, every human being you can contact must have a PVC and must prepare to vote."

Preparation for the 2023 general election

Adefarasin further speaking on preparations being made ahead of the elections confirmed the Christain leaders across Nigeria would be sharing the profile of a candidate that Nigeria needs to have as a president.

He noted that the profile which would be shared across churches would serve as a guide for Nigerian Christians to have an idea of who they should vote for during the elections.

He said:

"When we get closer, we will share the profile of the candidate that you should vote for and the ones who tick the most boxes, those are the ones you should vote for.

"We believe, we can get 15 million more voters and that becomes a very significant bloc that must be respected and it adds to the platform of our voice, harmonised as Christian leaders."

"One thing that the next president absolutely must be is a respecter of the law."

2023: Osinbajo or Tinubu? Pastor Adeboye finally speaks on preferred presidential candidate

Pastor Enoch Adeboye had said he would not endorse any presidential candidate in the general elections coming up in 2023.

The RCCG general overseer on Sunday, April 3, said all presidential candidates are like his “children".

The 80-year-old also said he has no care for the political party people belong to or vote for as long as they do their duty.

Adeboye speaks up again on 2023 elections

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Adeboye disclosed that he is yet to hear from God about the 2023 elections.

The cleric was said to have told his congregants that he does not know whether there will be an election in 2023 yet.

The man of God said the case was different during the last elections. According to him, God spoke to him more than a year before the 2019 elections but that of 2023 seems to be different.

Source: Legit.ng