Another name being mentioned ahead of the 2023 presidential race is Senator Godswill Akpabio, a former Akwa Ibom governor

Political groups rooting for an Akpabio presidency say he is a tested and trusted leader with a proven record of achievements

Akpabio, a former minority leader in the Nigerian Senate is a two-term governor of oil-rich Akwa Ibom state

Kano - A coalition of 65 groups, including women, civil society democratic solidarity associations have converged on Kano State to voluntarily drum support and raise funds for the purported 2023 presidential ambition of Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking at the event, the convener of the coalition, Dr. Jibril Tafida said the 65 groups have all agreed to voluntarily raise funds for the purchase of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential contest form for the former governor of Akwa Ibom state.

A cross-section of members of the pro-Akpabio groups at the event. Photo credit: Akpabio Support Group

Source: Facebook

On his part, another leader of the coalition, Engineer Bello Bichi said the minister of Niger Delta's exemplary leadership abilities has made him a distinct politician in modern-day times.

A cross-section of respondents at the event stated that Akpabio has made his mark not just as a listening leader, but one whose main goal is to promote skills and competencies.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

They also lauded the minister for providing equipment, start-up funds, and massive empowerment programmes to thousands of people in the six geopolitical zones of this country.

Earlier in his speech, Dr. Tafida told the crowd that efforts through him have reached an advanced stage, with the voluntary donation of a sum of N111, 387,000 being raised.

He said the youth and women associations led the pack with over N100 million out of the total sum realised at the end of the event.

He explained that the voluntary donations have proven that:

“Stakeholders of the Nigerian project have acknowledged not just the leadership competence of Akpabio but also his energetic and sound health status.”

Also speaking, the former Speaker of Kano House of Assembly Rt Honorable Gambo Sallau said he has never seen such a crowd of people from different states of northern Nigeria converging on the state for such an event.

In attendance were notable politicians across northern Nigeria, traditional rulers, the academia, and representatives of people living with disabilities.

2023: We’ll pressure Godswill Akpabio to join presidential race, Group declares

Recall that a group, Senator Godswill Akpabio For Common Good (SGACG) recently declared that it will keep mobilising Nigerians to pressure Akpabio to contest the 2023 presidential election.

A group rooting for the presidential nomination of Akpabio, said they won't rest until he joins the 2023 race.

According to the group, its members are currently mobilising Nigerians to pressure Akpabio to join presidential contest.

Source: Legit.ng