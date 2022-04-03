Some groups in Nigeria have rejected the rumoured presidential ambition of VP Yemi Osinbajo in the 2023 polls

Although the vice president has not declared his interest in the position, so many support groups have been asking him to join the presidential race

A coalition of civil society groups in the north, however, believes that the vice president should not join the race

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of Arewa civil society groups has rejected the purported ambition of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN to be the next president of Nigeria.

The group made its stance known at a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Sunday, April 3.

Comrade Musa Attah, the convener of the coalition, said the rumoured presidential aspiration of Osinbajo does not sit well with the group.

Comrade Attah and other leaders of the coalition addressing the press on the issue. Photo credit: ACG

Source: Facebook

He alleged that the various social intervention programmes of the federal government hitherto domiciled in the vice president's office were mismanaged until recently before the creation of the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development.

His words:

''For the records, the National Social Investments Programmes (NSIP) focuses on ensuring a more equitable distribution of resources to vulnerable populations, including children, youth and women, under the supervision of the office of the vice president.

''The N-power programme, conditional cash transfer programme, government enterprise and empowerment programme, the homegrown school feeding programme and the trader moni empowerment scheme were all intended to bring succour to the vulnerable groups in the country.

''Therefore, it is curious how such laudable initiatives were mismanaged which warranted the president to create a new ministry and transfer the responsibility of managing these programmes to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development.

''We must recall that in November of 2018, the House Of Representatives committee on emergency and disaster preparedness indicted Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in its report, accusing him of illegally approving the billions north-east intervention fund, which was mismanaged by the National Emergency Management Agency under his watch.''

