Earlier, the Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom led zoning committee threw the presidential ticket of the party open

In a recent interview, Ortom clarified the reports claiming the PDP zoning panel didn’t throw open presidential ticket while noting the National Executive Committee will take the decision

Meanwhile, this development is coming a few weeks before the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 28, 2022

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has dismissed insinuations in the media that the committee has thrown the presidential ticket of the party open.

Ortom, who is the chairman of the zoning committee of the PDP, spoke on Wednesday, April 6, in a statement issued by Nathaniel Ikyur, his chief press secretary, and sent to Legit.ng.

The governor said the panel has submitted its recommendation to the national executive council (NEC) of the party for further action, adding that the committee was misquoted on the matter.

Ortom clarifies the PDP's position on the zoning of the presidential ticket. Photo credit: Ortomatic Ambassadors

Source: Facebook

He insisted that the committee was being quoted on what it did not say.

Part of the statement reads below:

The governor stated:

"I want to clear the insinuation that the zoning committee has thrown open the presidential ticket. I did inform the media yesterday (Tuesday, April 5, 2022) that the committee has adopted a unanimous position to be presented to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party. Where did I say that the committee has thrown open the presidential ticket?

Ortom noted that while there might be dissenting opinions over the final decision by the NEC, the interest of the party is the main theme that binds all stakeholders.

He maintained that:

"The committee will present the report to NEC. It is NEC that has the final authority on the zoning of positions."

He continued:

"As the chairman of the committee, we did not say that. So it is very wrong for anyone to insinuate that we have thrown the presidential ticket open. I am still repeating that, whatever we did, we have submitted our report to NEC. So it is wrong for the media to come out with a position despite the fact that they were not members of the committee.

"I came out to brief the media. So it is wrong completely. I did not say that. And like I said, NEC is the final authority on deciding where this position will be zoned to."

The governor then implored the media not to, "Crucify us. Don't kill us before you get the answer because PDP have not brought up a report, insisting, " that will be done by NEC."

