Bola Tinubu, APC national leader has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria on the commencement of Ramadan

Tinubu, in a statement, noted that the holy month is sacred hence the total commitment and observation should be upheld

The presidential hopeful urged them to pray fervently during the holy month to overcome and defeat the challenges which now confront the nation

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and around the world on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan.

Tinubu made the call through a statement signed by his media aide sent to Legit.ng, Mr. Tunde Rahman, in Lagos urging Muslims faithful to show greater love, empathy and understanding towards their fellows in society.

The presidential hopeful advised the people to also contribute to the wellbeing of those around them by giving succour to people in need and also studying how to solve problems instead of creating them, during this period.

Tinubu noted that ‘Ramadan is a most sacred and special time.’ Photo credit: Lagos Monitoring Team

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"By way of this message, I congratulate Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria and around the world on the commencement and observation of the holy month of Ramadan.

"Recognized as the dean of the Islamic lunar months, Ramadan is a most sacred and special time.

"Ramadan asks of all of us to embrace acts of kindness, love our neighbours and reach out to the poor, needy and unfortunate among us. Our nation is one gifted by Allah with bountiful resources and a good and decent people. Yet, we also face serious and dangerous challenges because of a small few who know not the way of truth, love and goodness. These people have given themselves over to that which is bad and destructive."

Call for prayer

Tinubu urged the Muslim faithful to them to pray fervently during the holy month so as to overcome and defeat the challenges bedevilling the nation.

He added:

"During this holy month, may we fervently pray that we shall begin to overcome and defeat the chalk, which now confronts our beloved nation."

