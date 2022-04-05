Adams Oshiomhole has said he is inspired by the position of the new APC leadership to do what is needed to retain power in 2023

Oshiomhole made the remark during his 70th birthday party on the importance of him contesting for the Edo North senatorial seat

According to the former governor, he is vying for the political seat because he wants to give the people better representation

Iyamoh, Edo state - Ahead of the 2023 general election, the former All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman Adams Oshiomhole, has opened up on his reason to contest Edo North senatorial seat.

Oshiomhole, a former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said he is vying for the seat to contribute to Nigeria’s development and give the people better representation, The Nation reported.

The former governor of Edo state made the declaration during his 70th birthday party at his country home in Iyamoh, Etsako West local government area of the state on Monday evening, April 4.

He said:

“We have done what we need to do. I am inspired by the position of the new leadership for us to do what we need to do to retain power in 2023. I am convinced that this is the time to proceed to the next step of the conversation, which is about who leads the great people of Edo North Senatorial District in the Senate by 2023.”

Edo North senatorial district is currently being represented by APC’s Senator Francis Asekhame Alimikhena, who is seeking third term next year, while Edo South and Edo Central have Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDPs) senators.

Oshiomhole said he decided to celebrate his birthday with his people because he was born under a tree, experienced poverty in his early years but later got God’s mercy.

Oshiomhole declares intention to contest important political seat in 2023

Recall that Oshiomhole officially declared to run for Edo North senatorial seat in 2023 after months of speculations.

By the declaration, the former APC chairman will be slugging it out with his erstwhile protégé and two-term senator, Alimehina, who is also seeking his third term.

Oshiomhole clocked the ripe age of 70 on April 4, 2022, and the occasion was marked in a special way. A big party was thrown for the former APC chairman as he was surrounded by loved ones as he partied hard.

