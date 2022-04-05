Tundun, a daughter of the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, late MKO Abiola, does not want her father's name to be exploited in political campaigns

The young journalist recently slammed her half-sister, Hafsat Costello, for trying to use the late politician's name in any form of comparison

Tundun, therefore, called on her sister to leave their father's name out of Governor Yahaya Bello's presidential ambition

Tundun, one of the daughters of late MKO Abiola, has come out to berate her half-sister, Hafsat Costello, for using their father's name while campaigning for Governor Yahaya Bello in his presidential bid.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 5, Tundun claimed that only her sister among other members of the campaign team felt the need to "throw their fathers under the bus for the sake of their principal."

Tundun called on her sister, Hafsat, to leave their father's name out of the campaign (Photo: Hafsat Abiola Constello, Alhaji Yahaya Bello)

Tundun noted that she has no problem if her sister campaigned for anyone, but that she should leave their father who left a standing legacy out of the whole show, The Cable reports.

According to her:

“Come out and talk about your principal, his antecedents, his plans for the future of Nigeria and leave daddy out of it.

“It is not her right because it is not her name. It is our name and it is also a name of future generations of Abiola yet unborn who should be proud of a legacy.

“My father was tortured because UN does consider solitary confinement as torture. He was tortured then murdered and has left his legacy — only for it to be abused in this fashion."

Tundun used the medium to urge all and sundry to leave her father's name out of "dishonesty, false equivalence, and cynical exploitation of a genuine struggle."

Listen to Tundun's comment in the video below:

2023: MKO Abiola's daughter becomes DG of APC presidential aspirant's campaign council

Recall that Bello had appointed Hafsat as the director-general of his campaign organisation.

In her address on Saturday, April 2, at Eagle Square, Abuja, Abiola-Costello said her appointment as Governor Bello's campaign DG is a historic achievement for Nigerian women in politics as she is the first female in the country to head a presidential campaign.

According to her, henceforth women will not be cooks and singers during presidential rallies.

