There seem to be more than one version of what led to the eventual sack of Sheikh Khalid, an Abuja Imam

However, Lauretta Onochie, one of President Muhammadu Buhari's media aides, has cleared the air

Onochie on Monday, April 3, revealed that Khalid was sacked for his inciting sermon, not necessarily for criticising her principal

Lauretta Onochie, a presidential media aide, has spoken on the sacked Abuja Imam, Sheikh Khalid, who was sacked after a recent, controversial sermon.

Via her verified Twitter page, Onochie on Monday, April 3, presented two versions of the report on the embattled Islamic cleric's fate and what led to it.

Buhari's aide said the cleric was sacked for his inciting sermon (Photo: Sahara Reporters)

First, she released a false version of what transpired in which it was claimed that Sheikh Khalid got suspended for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari's administration on security.

Then Onochie gave what she understood as the true version: the Imam was sacked for an inciting sermon.

She credited the true version to Senator Sai’du Dansadau, the chairman of the Mosque Steering Committee.

Abuja Imam speaks as he gets new appointment after being sacked for criticising Buhari's govt

Meanwhile, Khalid had said the termination of his appointment by the mosque’s management committee was a necessary price he had to pay for identifying with the sufferings masses and speaking truth to power.

Sheikh Khalid said this when he spoke with journalists in Abuja on Monday night, adding that he was undeterred by his sack.

He also disclosed that he has been appointed by the Management Committee of a new Jum’mat Mosque behind the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) Quarters, Abuja, to lead the congregation with effect from Friday, April 8.

According to him:

“My sack is a reflection of how Nigeria is today. Many people are hiding under the cover of religion to perpetrate all manner of unwholesome acts.

“Such people would stop at nothing to take away people like me, who are pro-masses and bold enough to speak the truth to power always on behalf of voiceless Nigerians.

“This is the price we pay for aligning with the people and identifying with their sufferings.

“By the Grace of Almighty Allah, I will be leading my new congregation this Friday, because as cleric we need a platform for operation..."

