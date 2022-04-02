Hafzat Abiola-Costello has been made the director-general of Governor Yahaya Bello campaign organisation

Hafzat is the daughter of the late MKO Abiola and has become the first Nigerian woman to lead a presidential campaign

According to Hafzat, the appointment opens a new chapter of breakthrough for females in Nigerian politics

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has appointed the daughter of MKO Abiola, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, as the director-general of his campaign organisation.

In her address on Saturday, April 2, at Eagle Square, Abuja, Abiola-Costello said her appointment as Governor Bello's campaign DG is a historic achievement for Nigerian women in politics as she is the first female in the country to head a presidential campaign.

Hamzat said women will no longer be cooks and dancers in presidential campaigns (Photo: Hafzat Abiola-Costello, Alhaji Yahaya Bello)

Source: Facebook

According to her, henceforth women will not be cooks and singers during presidential rallies, The Cable reports.

Her words:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Today, we start our march to our destiny. We have been sidelined for decades. Since Nigeria’s independence, we have been struggling to put the Nigerian people at the centre of our government. Nigerians are poor but Nigeria is not poor. Nigeria’s money has been stolen, the people are coming under attack on a daily basis.

“It is with all sense of humility and due sense of history that we say to all Nigerians today that the train to our destiny is about to take off. We are all on the march to Nigeria’s true destiny as the greatest black nation in the world.

“I congratulate all the women here. Nigerian women have been made into cooks and singers. Today, I am the first woman director-general of a presidential campaign organisation.

“We are not just cooking, we are not just singing. We are going to build this country."

Describing Bello as the leader that is coming, Abiola said she will lead the campaign throughout Nigeria to secure massive support for the Kogi governor.

Late MKO Abiola’s daughter makes history with interest in top APC position

Meanwhile, Rinsola Abiola, a daughter of late MKO Moshood Abiola, had officially declared interest to contest for the All Progressives Congress (APC) party’s national youth leader position.

Rinsola obtained the nomination form for the office on Thursday, March 17, at the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng