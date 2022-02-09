Governor Godwin Obaseki has approved a change of leadership at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma

The Edo state governor in a statement announced approved the appointment of Professor Sunny Adagbonyi as the new acting vice chancellor

Adagbonyi replaces Professor Benson Osadolor as the acting vice chancellor of the higher institution

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has sacked the Vice Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Professor Benson Osadolor.

Obaseki appoints Professor Sunny Adagbonyi as Acting Vice-chancellor.

In a government special announcement signed by the secretary to Edo state government, Osarodion Ogie, the governor did not give any reason for sacking Osadolor.

The statement reads;

“The Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, in the exercise of his powers under the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma Law and the Special Intervention Law, 2021, has relieved Professor B.O Osadolor of his appointment as Acting Vice- Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma with effect from Tuesday, 8th February, 2022.”

Source: Legit.ng