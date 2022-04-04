Nigerians who are yet to register their SIMs with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) will face serious inconveniences from Monday, April 4

This is as the federal government has asked all operating telecommunication companies to bar unregistered lines in the country

Consequently, starting from Monday, outgoing calls will not be able to go through from all affected lines

Telecommunication companies in Nigeria have been ordered by the federal government to bar all outgoing calls on unlinked lines beginning from Monday, April 4.

The government's directive is contained in a statement released by Ikechukwu Adinde, the director, of public affairs in the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), The Cable reports.

Nigerians queueing for NIN-SIM linkage

Source: Original

The statement was also signed by Kayode Adegoke, the head of corporate communications of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Punch added.

Part of the statement read:

“It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, gave the directive for the implementation and commencement of the exercise in December 2020, as part of the administration’s security and social policies.

"The deadlines for the NIN-SIM linkage has been extended on multiple occasions to allow Nigerians to freely comply with the Policy. The FG also took into consideration the passionate appeals by several bodies – Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Civil Societies, Professional Bodies and a host of others – for the extension of the deadlines in the past."

“Accordingly, Mr. President graciously approved the many requests to extend deadlines for the NIN-SIM linkage. At this point, however, Government has determined that the NIN-SIM Policy implementation can proceed, as machinery has already been put in place to ensure compliance by citizens and legal residents. The implementation impacts on Government’s strategic planning, particularly in the areas of security and socio-economic projections.”

Again, federal government extends ongoing NIN-SIM linkage deadline

Meanwhile, the deadline for the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) verification exercise had been extended by “a few days”.

The government extended the deadline which was meant to end on Thursday, March 31.

Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, announced the latest extension in a statement jointly signed by NIMC.

Source: Legit.ng