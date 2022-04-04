An All Progressives Grand Alliance’s presidential aspirant says 2023 is the time for Nigeria to have its first female president

Ms Angela Johnson made this known when she formally declared to run for president at the party's secretariat in Umuahia

According to Angela, men who were elected into leadership positions in the country have failed Nigerians

Umuahia, Abia - Angela Johnson on Thursday, March 31, declared that God told her she would be Nigeria’s first female president in 2023.

Vanguard reported that the presidential aspirant of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) made this known at the party Secretariat in Umuahia.

Angela, who formally declared to run for the country's highest political office said she is being led by God to restore the hope of millions of Nigerians, The Punch added.

According to her, 2023 is the time for Nigeria to have the first female president since the male folks in power have disappointed the nation.

She said:

“I am being led by God to restore the hope of millions of Nigerians, who have become hopeless in the Nigerian project. God brought President Muhammadu Buhari and sustained him in office that I shall emerge.

“God spoke to me, and I heard him clearly. He sent me to be President, not the Vice President. This is my time. This is the time for Nigerian women to produce the nation’s president. There is a burning desire in me, and until Nigeria’s lost glory is restored, I cannot rest”.

Source: Legit.ng