Atiku Abubakar has taken to social media to address Nigerians again more than a week after declaring his interest in the 2023 presidency

In a series of tweets, the former vice president listed a crucial ingredient that is important to the success of any government

The Adamawa-born politician said Nigeria must be united to achieve the dream of a peaceful, prosperous nation

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed optimism that Nigeria can achieve the dream of a peaceful, prosperous, and united country.

Recall that the Adamawa-born politician after announcing his interest in the 2023 presidency said he was joining the race to foster economic prosperity and unity across the country.

Atiku Abubakar says supporting all races, gender, or religion is a critical ingredient to the success of any government. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant on Monday, April 4, in a tweet shared that supporting all races, gender, or religion is a critical ingredient to the success of any government.

He went on to note that women are the chief agents of his message of one people, one future, and one country.

According to the presidential hopeful, he is committed to bringing the best and brightest to his team when he is elected as president.

He tweeted:

"To achieve the dream of a peaceful, prosperous, united Nigeria, we MUST support all regardless of race, gender, or religion. But one thing that is without question, women are the chief agents of the message of One People, One Future and One Country.

They are a critical ingredient to the success of any government, and I am committed to bringing the best and brightest to my team when I am elected."

