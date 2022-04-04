Ahead of the presidential elections in 2023, the Peoples Democratic Party has continued to intensify its plans to topple the ruling party

Governor Nyesom Wike who is one of the aspirants under the flagship of the PDP has harped on the need for the party to be proactive ahead of the polls

Wike who has been termed as the favorite to clinch the ticket if the PDP zones it to the south will have the likes of Saraki and Tambuwal to contend with in other to be the flag bearer.

The presidential aspirant under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party, Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that the party will not beg for power at the 2023 polls rather it will take power off the ruling party.

According to Leadership newspaper, Governor Wike stated this during his visit to one of PDP’s stalwarts, Chief Olabode George.

Governor Nyesom Wike has been tipped by political pundits to clinch the PDP's presidential ticket if it is zoned to the south. Photo Credit: (Nyesom Wike)

Legit.ng gathered that Wike whose visit was to seek the support of the PDP chieftain said the party needs to reposition itself ahead of the 2023 general election in other to stand a chance to topple the ruling party.

He stated that the country is in a state of dismay and there is a need to reshape and correct the ills that have befallen the country over the past few years.

He said:

“I have spoken to the elders and leaders and I hope they will get across to you what I said to them. Most importantly we can’t continue to leave the country the way it is sliding, something has to be done.”

Wike further stated that he had all the necessary criteria to lead the country and become the president of the country come 2023.

Nigeria needs a true leader - Governor Wike

The outspoken governor of Rivers state described his persona as one with courage, focus, and character of a true leader.

However, Bode George in his remark thanked all the PDP supporters who came out in large numbers to receive Governor Wike.

Wike’s was in the company of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, ex-governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswan, and the southwest vice chairman of the party, Soji Adagunodo.

Ayo Fayose backs Wike presidential bid

Meanwhile, the ex-governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose has called for support for Governor Nyesom Wike’s presidential ambition.

Fayose described the Rivers governor as a man with exemplary character, courage and guts.

He spoke highly of Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt when a group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains, said to be Mr Wike’s friends, presented the party presidential nomination form to the governor.

2023: Youth advocate alludes Wike over presidential ambition

Ogoegbunam Kingdom, the director of the Platform for Youth and Women Development, has expressed support for the presidential ambition of the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike.

Describing Wike as an intelligent man and a good strategist, Mr Kingdom said the presidential declaration of the Rivers state governor is "a welcome development", adding that "it is long overdue".

The youth advocate said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) needs a strong candidate who can challenge and wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

