Ogoegbunam Kingdom, the director of the Platform for Youth and Women Development, has expressed support for the presidential ambition of the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike.

Describing Wike as an intelligent man and a good strategist, Mr Kingdom said the presidential declaration of the Rivers state governor is "a welcome development", adding that "it is long overdue".

Youth advocate Ogoegbunam Kingdom backs Governor Wike's presidential ambition.

Source: Twitter

The youth advocate said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) needs a strong candidate who can challenge and wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He said Governor Wike is strongly loyal to the PDP and has stood by the party since 1998 without defecting to any other one.

His words:

"Men like Governor Wike who speak their minds are often seen or regarded as brash and arrogant but such leaders are the best personalities to handle power and situations because you can easily predict their actions and inactions."

PDP should abide by its constitutional provision on zoning, says Kingdom

Meanwhile, the youth advocate urged the PDP not to neglect Article 7 in its constitution which provides for zoning and rotation of power between the North and the South.

He said the party should also consider strongly the demand of the Southern Middle Belt Leaders Forum which has issued series of press statements calling on both APC and PDP to zone their ticket to the southern region to ensure Peace and stability.

"I urge the 37 man committee set up by the PDP to view the bigger picture and ensure its report is favorably in the interest of the party and Nigerians.

"As we speak I’m privy to so many groups and structures throughout the federation that are willing and ready to work for Governor Nyesom Wike, as they feel he is a good man, an intelligent strategist who is needed by the PDP to wrestle power from the ruling APC," he told Legit.ng.

Wike declares for presidency, sends strong message to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Wike said he has the capacity to win the 2023 presidential election for the PDP.

Wike made the declaration during a consultative meeting with stakeholders of the Benue chapter of the PDP at the Government House in Makurdi on Sunday, March 27.

The governor, who intimated the stakeholders about his intention to run for the presidency, solicited for Benue PDP votes in the coming national delegates convention of the party, even as he stressed on zoning.

