Ondo, Akure - The Ondo state House of Assembly has declared vacant the seat of Ogundeji Iroju, the former deputy speaker, and the lawmaker representing Ogbibo constituency 1, Legit.ng reports.

This announcement was made by Bamidele Oleyelogun, the speaker of the Ondo state parliament, on Thursday, March 31 during the plenary.

Ondo State House of Assembly speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun at plenary called for a by-election for the vacant seat.

Source: Facebook

Oleyelogun at plenary urged the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a bye-election within 90 days for Ogbibo constituency 1.

It was gathered that this was followed by a letter from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo state chapter.

The clerk of the house, Jaeyeola Benjamin read the letter written by APC chairman, Ade Adetimehin on a request to declare Iroju's seat vacant following a notification written to the party by Odundeji Iroju on Saturday, March 19 resigning from the APC.

Also as contained in the letter, the ex-deputy disclosed he had switched political parties from APC to PDP in which he was elected under the umbrella of the former.

However, in the letter of the APC leadership in Ondo state, it expressly explained that the former deputy-speaker had contravened the provisions of the constitution by defecting.

This act as stated in the letter means the seat of the ex-deputy speaker is automatically vacant.

The majority leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi letter moved the motion that his seat should be declared vacant and was seconded by Samuel Aderoboye.

Ondo parliament calls for by-election of vacant seat

The speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun said that based on the APC's letter and the house having acted in accordance with the constitution, he was declaring the seat vacant while a letter should be written to INEC to conduct a bye-election into the seat written 90 days.

He directed that Iroju's benefits and entitlements be stopped forthwith and all government property in his possession returned.

The speaker also directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest the former deputy speaker having recognised himself as the substantive deputy speaker at plenary last week.

In his reaction, Ogundeji Iroju said the house has acted contrary to the order of the court.

Plenary has been adjourned to Tuesday next week.

