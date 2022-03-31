It is the season of defection and resignation of major stakeholders of the two major political parties in Nigeria, the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party

Recent is the resignation of the Enugu state commissioner, Mr Chijioke Edeoga who announced his decision to forge ahead in his political career as he picks up the PDP governorship form to join the 2023 race

Meanwhile, moving forward, he appreciated the state governor for the opportunity given to serve the people and also called for more support in his next phase

The Enugu state commissioner for environment and mineral resources, Mr Chijioke Edeoga, has resigned from the State Executive Council.

The Punch reports that the former chairman of, House Committee on Information, on Wednesday, March 30, resigned his position last Friday, March 25.

Edeoga, who made his resignation known in his farewell remarks to the staff of the ministry on Wednesday, was reported to have also picked the governorship form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest the governorship position in the state in the 2023 general election.

The commissioner, who is believed to be the most favoured candidate of the power brokers and even the governor, is the only appointee that had resigned to contest for the top office in the state.

Addressing the staff of the ministry, Edeoga said his voluntary resignation was to enable him to pursue his political aspiration and also to align himself with the provisions of the newly amended Electoral Act, 2022.

Appreciation

Edeoga thanked Governor Ugwuanyi, for finding him worthy to serve under his administration as commissioner from 2015 till Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

