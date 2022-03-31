At least 13 presidential aspirants have now bought the PDP's nomination forms ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The number rose to 13 after Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel, a businessman, Muhammad Hayatudeen, obtained the nomination forms on Wednesday, March 30, while former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, got his on Thursday, March 31.

Nigeria's lead opposition party, PDP, made N486 million from sales of presidential nomination forms. Photo credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

Here is a complete list of those who have obtained presidential nomination forms:

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Former President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike Publisher of Ovation International, Dele Momodu Oliver Diana Teriela Nwachukwu Anakwenze Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel Businessman, Muhammad Hayatudeen Former Anambra governor, Peter Obi Founder and former CEO of Neimeth Pharmaceutical, Sam Ohuabunwa

How much PDP has made from the nomination forms

The PDP had pegged its nomination and expression of interest forms for presidential aspirants at N40 million.

It was also learnt that Oliver Teriela Diana, the only female among the presidential aspirants, paid N6 million for both the expression of interest and the presidential nomination form.

With the number of aspirants who have purchased the forms, the PDP has generated some N486 million from the sales.

2023: Saraki, Tambuwal, Bala stepped down for Atiku? Campaign DG speaks

The campaign council of Senator Bukola Saraki has dismissed a report claiming that he and some other aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have stepped down for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The report had alleged that the trio of Saraki, Governors Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed of Sokoto and Bauchi states, respectively, had stepped down for the former vice president.

However, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, the director-general of the Saraki Campaign Council, in a statement released on Wednesday, March 30, in Abuja, dismissed the report as mischief.

Doyin Okupe withdraws from 2023 presidential race, backs Peter Obi

In another report, Dr Doyin Okupe, a former presidential spokesman and chieftain of the PDP, has withdrawn from the 2023 presidential race.

Okupe was one of the aspirants who had earlier indicated an interest in the presidency on the platform of the PDP.

The PDP chieftain, however, announced his decision to quit at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Iwe Iroyin, Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Wednesday, March 30, and declared support for Peter Obi.

Source: Legit.ng