Kano - Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has transferred power to his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

According to Daily Trust, Ganduje handed over to his deputy shortly before jetting out to the United Arab Emirates.

Legit.ng gathers that the state’s commissioner of information, Malam Muhammad Garba in a statement on Wednesday, March 30, said the governor would be attending an Investment Summit being facilitated by the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) in the UAE.

The statement added that Gawuna will be the acting governor of the northern state pending the return of Ganduje.

All commissioners, heads of extra-ministerial departments, top government functionaries, corporate and individuals were directed to give the acting governor due recognition, support and cooperation.

The statement added that issues seeking the attention of the governor should be communicated to the Office of the Acting Governor.

